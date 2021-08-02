OKLAHOMA CITY – The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust is inviting schools and communities to partner in efforts to support healthy living through a grant program.
TSET has released new grant deadlines for their Healthy Incentive Grants, available to schools and communities across the state that meet application criteria. TSET Healthy Incentive Grants are designed to encourage the adoption of policies that promote tobacco-free environments, good nutrition, active lifestyles and employee wellness.
Successful applicants are able to use grant funds on projects that help support healthy schools and communities. Previous awards have helped build city parks, basketball courts, walking trails and purchase playground equipment and hydration stations.
“TSET incentive grants are a way for us to support schools and cities that are working hard to make healthy choices available and easy for all,” said Julie Bisbee, executive director of TSET. “Incentive grants break down barriers to improve access to safe physical activity and other resources to support healthy choices.”
The application period for schools will be open in September and January. Applications for communities will open in November and March. Grant dollars are limited and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. In previous funding cycles, demand for incentive grants have exceeded available funds.
To be eligible, schools and communities must pass and implement approved policies to promote clean air, access to healthy and nutritious foods and physical activity. Documentation of having met each criterion is required. To date, TSET has awarded over $7.5 million in incentive grants.
For more information on the guidelines and application periods, visit TSET Incentive Grants. To learn more about TSET and TSET programs, visit tset.ok.gov/.
