STILWELL – The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust recognized the Dahlonegah Public School District on Wednesday for their efforts to encourage healthy habits in students, faculty and the community.
The school received a $13,500 grant through TSET’s Healthy Schools Incentive Grant program and chose to use the funds to purchase active classroom equipment, physical education equipment, health assessment devices, and activity monitors for students.
Active classroom equipment promotes learning and student success by incorporating movement into daily lessons. Moving while learning can increase focus and concentration and improves attitude and student behavior.
“Incentive grants recognize the efforts of schools to actively promote healthy lifestyles,” said TSET Executive Director Julie Bisbee. “Studies show that active, healthy kids perform better in school. Our grants recognize schools that are enacting healthy policies, promoting healthy behaviors and adding more physical activity into the daily routine. This is win for students, staff and the community.”
Sharon Howard, TSET healthy incentive program manager for schools, presented a plaque and check to Superintendent Jeff Limore and school nurse Janelle Brewer. Representatives from Cherokee Nation Public Health and staff from the TSET Healthy Living Program grant serving Adair County were also present to congratulate the school district for creating a healthy environment for students and staff.
To receive the grant, Dahlonegah strengthened district policies to improve school nutrition, increase physical activity and student wellbeing, and provide a tobacco-free environment for students, staff, faculty and families.
These health-promoting practices and policies are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Incentive grant funds are used for projects or programs to promote health improvement for students.
TSET was created by a vote of the people in 2000 to ensure that settlement payments from a 1998 multi-state lawsuit against the tobacco industry are used to improve the health of all Oklahomans. The funds are placed in an endowment and the earnings from the endowment are used to fund grants and programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.