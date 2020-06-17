OKLAHOMA CITY – The Board of Directors for the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust selected Cherokee County Health Services Council as a grantee for the next round of the TSET Healthy Living Program during a quarterly board meeting in May. The award in the first year of the grant is up to $198,000.
“The Cherokee County Health Services Council is excited to be awarded the TSET Healthy Living Program 2.0 grant,” said Pamela Iron, CCHSC executive director. “CCHSC is a local organization that provides health-related grants through its mission ‘to promote innovative health-related services through health planning and advocacy, technical assistance, and partnership development.’”
The CCHSC has previously operated two TSET grants in Cherokee County: Community of Excellence in Tobacco Control and TSET Healthy Living Program.
“TSET is a model for the Nation,” says Lora Buechele, TSET HLP program coordinator. “TSET’s innovative strategies to improve the health of Oklahomans is an important model for making a difference across the state. We are excited to for the second five years of the Healthy Living Program, as we know that we are making a difference in the lives of our community.”
The grant initiative will utilize county and municipal health data, along with community feedback to customize a data-driven plan to tackle the barriers associated with healthy eating, physical activity and tobacco use in high-risk areas within the funded county. The approach involves collaboration with leaders and key stakeholders at the local level.
“The coronavirus pandemic has shown that prevention is more important than ever for public health,” said TSET Board of Directors Chair Bruce Benjamin. “Those with underlying conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart of lung disease are more likely to experience serious complications and death from the coronavirus.”
The TSET Healthy Living Program prioritizes work in communities where health risk factors – tobacco use, poor nutrition and sedentary lifestyle – are among the highest. At their May meeting, the TSET Board awarded nearly $7 million to 35 organizations that will serve 37 counties through the program. The new grant cycle begins July 1 and is renewable annually.
“This initiative builds on years of success through multiple community-based programs funded by TSET,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “It takes a comprehensive approach to partner with organizations that have a demonstrated ability to tackle high-impact interventions to help change health behaviors in our state. TSET recognizes that local people are best at solving problems at the municipal level.”
For a list of the grantees, visit tset.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.