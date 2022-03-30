OKLAHOMA CITY - The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Board of Directors awarded $90,000 to school districts and school sites across Oklahoma through the TSET Healthy Incentive Grant Program at their board meeting on Thursday, March 24.
"Children spend a significant amount of time in school, and these school districts and schools are working hard to create clean, healthy environments for students and staff and to encourage good nutrition and exercise as a part of daily living," said TSET Executive Director Julie Bisbee.
The Healthy Incentive Grant Program focuses on strengthening policies and practices to improve school nutrition, increase physical activity, improve student wellbeing and provide tobacco-free environments for students, staff and faculty.
Grant funds have been used for a variety of projects, including playgrounds, new cafeteria equipment, hydration stations and curriculum. Incentive grant amounts vary based on enrollment and the types of strategies implemented.
Among those in the area awarded were Zion Public School, in Adair County, which received $7,500; and Jay Middle School, in Delaware County, which got $3,000.
For more information about TSET Healthy Schools Incentive Grants visit https://tset.ok.gov/content/healthy-schools-incentive-grants or contact Laura Matlock, program officer, at lauram@tset.ok.gov or by calling 405-764-4668.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.