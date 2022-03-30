Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 74 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS BENTON CRAWFORD WASHINGTON AR IN WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS SEBASTIAN IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CHEROKEE MUSKOGEE SEQUOYAH IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA ADAIR CRAIG DELAWARE MAYES OKMULGEE OTTAWA WAGONER IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA CHOCTAW HASKELL LATIMER LE FLORE MCINTOSH PITTSBURG PUSHMATAHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTLERS, BENTONVILLE, CLAYTON, EUFAULA, FAYETTEVILLE, FORT SMITH, GROVE, HUGO, JAY, MCALESTER, MIAMI, MUSKOGEE, OKMULGEE, POTEAU, PRYOR, ROGERS, SALLISAW, SPRINGDALE, STIGLER, STILWELL, TAHLEQUAH, VAN BUREN, VINITA, WAGONER, AND WILBURTON.