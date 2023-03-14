TSET Healthy Living Program staff serving Cherokee County recently worked with youth volunteers to conduct tobacco retailer education visits.
During a visit, an underage person went into a store and asked to buy a tobacco product, but with no intent to purchase it. They came not to bury local retailers but to praise them, or when needed, to educate store owners and employees about laws that prohibit tobacco sales to underage persons.
Tobacco sales are prohibited nationwide to anyone under age 21.
Lora Buechele, a TSET HLP coordinator in Cherokee County, said of the 21 tobacco retailer education visits conducted on Monday, Feb. 20, employees of all stores refused to sell tobacco to the underaged person.
“The visits are a prevention strategy aimed at reducing youth access to tobacco by educating tobacco retailers about the current Prevention of Youth Access to Tobacco laws and the negative impact that tobacco sales can have on underage persons in our community,” said Buechele.
The visits are not meant to entrap local retailers, Buechele said, but rather to increase awareness and compliance of laws that were adopted to protect young people from the addiction and serious health risks that often come from vaping and tobacco use.
According to the latest national survey data, about 9.1% of high school students in Oklahoma smoke and 27.8% use vaping products. That’s why another aspect of the education visits is to reward tobacco retailers who properly review identification and refuse to sell tobacco to underage person.
“We definitely want to thank and recognize our local retailers who follow the law and protect our youth by asking for ID and refusing to sell tobacco and vape products to them,” said Buechele.
Following the tobacco retail education visits, the TSET Healthy Living Program staff serving Cherokee County partnered with Tahlequah Bringing Everyone Strength’s Together Coalition to conduct tobacco compliance checks.
Tahlequah BEST worked closely with the District 27 Drug and Violent Crime Taskforce and Cherokee Nation Behavioral Health to conduct the compliance checks that occurred shortly after the retail education visits.
Desirae Bloomer, Tahlequah BEST executive director, said the team conducted 13 tobacco compliance checks with three tobacco retail employees completing the sale to the underaged person. The tobacco prevention work is never complete as tobacco trends evolve. The goal is to have zero sales to our youth and it requires an abundance of education, starting at the point of sale.
“Similar to Retail Education Visits, our goal is to continue to educate tobacco retailers on their role in preventing youth access to tobacco. We provide opportunity to tobacco retailers who sale to minors to complete the Responsible Beverage Sales and Service Training so that they have the skills and knowledge to help them sell tobacco responsibly and legally,” said Bloomer.
Preventing youth access to tobacco is just one of several strategies that the TSET HLP and community partners are working on to improve the health and wellness of county residents. Other areas of focus include farmers market expansion, complete and safe streets for all, and childcare center wellness.
To learn more about the TSET Healthy Living Program and its community-based work and objectives, call 918-506-4058 or contact Lora Buechele at lora.buechele.cchsc@gmail.com.
TSET – the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust – funds 28 Healthy Living Program grants that serve 30 counties throughout Oklahoma. The community-based grantees work to prevent and reduce tobacco use and obesity rates through a data-driven approach that includes strategic actions and partnerships with community residents and organizations.
