While most businesses do not allow smoking, some bars and casinos do, thereby exposing employees and customers to secondhand smoke.
Secondhand smoke consists of two types: sidestream smoke, which is released from the end of a burning cigarette, cigar, or pipe; and mainstream smoke, which is inhaled by a smoker and then exhaled into the environment.
Sidestream smoke is more toxic than mainstream smoke, as it has much higher concentrations of cancer-causing substances. Secondhand smoke contains more than 7,000 chemicals, of which 250 are known to be harmful, and at least 70 cause cancer, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
"First and foremost, it is important to remember there is no safe exposure to secondhand smoke," said Lora Buechele, Cherokee County coordinator for the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Healthy Living Program. "There will always be health risks when exposed to tobacco use."
In 2010, the Institute of Medicine Committee on Secondhand Smoke Exposure and Acute Coronary Events reported secondhand smoke increases the risk of coronary heart disease by 25-30 percent. It can increase the risk of a nonsmoker developing lung cancer by 20-30 percent.
"As places like casinos and bars are beginning to open, it is an important time to consider adopting smoke-free policies that support the health of consumers and employees. More, now than ever, our people need policies that support health," said Buechele.
Oklahoma casinos are not required to be 100 percent smoke-free, according to American Nonsmokers' Rights Foundation. As of April 2020, ANRF listed the Biltmore Hotel, an off-track betting site in Oklahoma City, as the only gaming facility in the state that is smoke-free.
According to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services 2006 report, "cleaning the air, creating separate smoking sections, and ventilating buildings can't eliminate exposure to secondhand smoke."
Established by voters, Oklahoma TSET is a grant-making trust devoted to preventing cancer and cardiovascular disease. Buechele said TSET's Tobacco Stops with Me explains that smokers and vapers are at greater risk for developing more severe symptoms caused by COVID-19, and this includes non-smokers exposed to secondhand smoke.
An April 2020 review of studies by World Health Organization public health experts found smokers are more likely to develop severe disease with COVID-19, compared to non-smokers.
WHO also stated that smokers under lockdown measures may have exposed those they live with to more secondhand smoke.
"Tobacco users looking to protect themselves and their families during these unprecedented times can get support to quit tobacco for good through the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline," said Buechele.
