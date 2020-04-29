May is National Physical Fitness and Sports Month. The TSET Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County is encouraging everyone to #MoveInMay, but continue to practice social distancing.
The May 1-7 National Physical Education and Sports Week irecognizes the importance of having physical activity and physical education in the lives of kids and adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children and adolescents ages 6-17 years should get 60 minutes or more of moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity each day, including daily aerobic activities that strengthen bones – like running or jumping – three days a week. Movement that builds muscles – like climbing or doing pushups – should be three days each week.
The amount of recommended exercise may sound intimidating, but there are many easy ways one can implement more physical activity and sports in their daily lives," said Christina Kirk, Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program assistant coordinator. “Trying a combination of different exercises and sports can help keep you from getting bored with a normal routine and help with motivation."
