The Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement and Endowment Trust Board of Directors awarded a contract for a new statewide marketing initiative focused on preventing and reducing tobacco use and obesity for Oklahoma’s youth.
The contract with Rescue, a marketing agency focused on health campaigns, will help to launch a statewide education campaign focused on Oklahoma youth ages 13-18. Funding begins July 1 with the first messaging expected to begin in September 2020. The plan calls for an investment of $2.5 million a year over five years with specific behavior change benchmarks to be reached around tobacco use, prevention and cessation, and obesity prevention and reduction.
“Over the past two years, a vaping epidemic among youth has erased two decades of gains in the fight against youth tobacco use,” said Michelle Stephens, vice chair of the TSET Board of Directors. “We know that healthy habits learned at a young age are more likely to last for a lifetime. Ensuring a healthy future for our state means focusing on Oklahoma’s children today.”
The specific focus on youth prevention would be a new program under TSET’s public education efforts and will complement Tobacco Stops With Me, that seeks to educate Oklahoma adults on the hazards of tobacco use and secondhand smoke and Shape Your Future, which educates parents and families on eating better, moving more and living tobacco free.
