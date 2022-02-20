TSET Healthy Community Incentive Grant applications open soon

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust invites eligible cities and towns to apply for a TSET Healthy Community Incentive Grant beginning March 1. The application period will close at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 1.
To be eligible, communities must first adopt health policies and implement practices encouraging tobacco-free environments, access to healthy and nutritious foods and opportunities for physical activity. Policy requirements focus on improving the health and quality of life for all Oklahomans by reducing risk factors for heart disease, stroke and cancer.
Grant funds may be used for a variety of projects that promote healthy and active living. Previous awards have been used for walking trails, farmers market venues, splash pads, basketball courts, and outdoor physical equipment.
“Cities and towns play an important role in health. Safe sidewalks and parks provide opportunities for daily activity and exercise. Farmers markets promote healthy eating and clean air policies protect everyone from the harms of secondhand smoke,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “TSET is proud to offer incentive grants to support those communities working to improve the health of their residents.”
To date, TSET has awarded more than $4.6 million in incentive grants to communities throughout Oklahoma. Applicants are encouraged to apply early, as grants are awarded on a first come, first serve basis.
For more information and guidelines about the TSET Healthy Incentive Grants, visit tset.ok.gov/content/healthy-communities-incentive-grants or contact Laura Matlock, program manager, at lauram@tset.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.