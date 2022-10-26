TSET Healthy Living conducts tobacco retail visits

They came not to bury local retailers, but to praise them, or when needed, to educate store owners and employees about laws that prohibit tobacco sales to underage persons.
TSET Healthy Living Program staff serving Cherokee County recently partnered with Tahlequah BEST Coalition, Cherokee Nation Public Health, and the Cherokee County Health Department to work with youth volunteers to conduct tobacco retailer education visits.
During a visit, an underage person went into a store and asked to buy a tobacco product, but with no intent to purchase it. Tobacco sales are prohibited nationwide to anyone under the age of 21.
Lora Buechele, a TSET HLP coordinator in Cherokee County, said of the 46 tobacco retailer education visits conducted Oct. 13-14, employees of 44 stores refused to sell tobacco to the underaged person.
"The visits are a prevention strategy aimed at reducing youth access to tobacco by educating tobacco retailers about the current Prevention of Youth Access to Tobacco laws and the negative impact that tobacco sales can have on underage persons in our community," said Buechele.
The visits are not meant to entrap local retailers, she said, but rather to increase awareness and compliance of laws that were adopted to protect young people from the addiction and serious health risks that often come from vaping and tobacco use.
According to the latest national survey data, about 9.1% of high school students in Oklahoma smoke and 27.8% use vaping products.
That's why another aspect of the education visits is to reward tobacco retailers, who properly review identification and refuse to sell tobacco to underage person.
"We want to thank and recognize our local retailers who follow the law and protect our youth by asking for ID and refusing to sell tobacco and vape products to them," said Buechele.
The Cherokee County Health Services Council, agency of the Cherokee County TSET HLP, received the Barclay-Giel Seed Grant funded by the PHS Commissioned Officers Foundation for the Advancement of Public Health to support efforts to reduce tobacco use and vaping among youth through retail education visits, tobacco compliance checks, and health promotion messaging for the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline.
Preventing youth access to tobacco is just one of several strategies that the TSET HLP and community partners are working on to improve the health and wellness of Cherokee County residents.
Other areas of focus include social support groups for physical activity, pedestrian wayfinding signage, and cessation support at tobacco point of sale.
To learn more about the TSET Healthy Living Program and its community-based work and objectives, call 918-506-4058 or contact Lora Buechele at tsethlp.cchsc@gmail.com
TSET - the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust - currently funds 28 Healthy Living Program grants that serve 30 counties throughout Oklahoma.
The community-based grantees work to prevent and reduce tobacco use and obesity rates through a data-driven approach that includes strategic actions and partnerships with community residents and organizations.
