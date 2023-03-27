TSET Healthy Living Program, local SWAT teams participate in Swap Up Day

On March 22, TSET Healthy Living Program staff serving Cherokee County worked with five local schools’ Student Wellness Action Teams to participate in the first ever Swap Up Day.
This event was intended to create the opportunity to teach students what they eat affects how they think, act, and feel. The goal of the event was to improve nutritional awareness and motivate youth to make healthier choices.
“Swap Up Day is an awesome way to help youth learn how foods can affect their brains and the way they feel," said Sharon Ballew, Tenkiller Public School SWAT mentor. "It was important for the SWAT Team to be able to put the event together, research the foods for snacks that were 'happy,' 'energized,' and 'strong and focused drinks', and share those with their peers. The event helps all youth learn the importance of foods and drinks for their well-being.”
Sequoyah High School SWAT President Alexis Marsh said she felt like this event was a good opportunity to connect with students and staff about their health and how foods they consume can make them feel. Jeremiah Ross said the Swap Up event really made him think about the foods that he was putting into his body. Bree Vaughan said she learned certain foods could make people have a better day, such as eating an orange causing someone to feel happy.
Desirae Bloomer, Tahlequah BEST/ Tahlequah Public Schools, said the event was well-received by students and the administration at Tahlequah Public Schools.
For more information about the event, visit https://www.swapupok.com.
