OKLAHOMA CITY — Eligible school districts and school sites are invited to apply for TSET Healthy Incentive Grants starting Jan. 3, 2022. The application period will close at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
“The TSET Healthy Schools Incentive Grants ensure our schools have policies and resources to promote healthy living among students and staff,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “Lifelong healthy habits are formed at a young age and all of Oklahoma’s young people deserve the opportunity to live a healthy life.”
To be eligible, applicants must adopt policies that encourage tobacco-free environments, improved nutrition, increased physical activity and enhanced employee wellness. Policy requirements for these grants help create a learning environment that establishes and supports healthy behaviors for students, teachers and staff.
Grant funds may be used for a variety of health-related projects, including playgrounds, walking or biking tracks, hydration stations and physical education equipment. Funds are limited. Applicants are encouraged to apply early, as grants are awarded on a first come, first serve basis.
Award amounts are based on student enrollment. Smaller districts can receive a maximum award of up to $15,000 and larger school districts can receive as much as $120,000.
Once a school district has minimum policies in place, individual school sites are eligible to seek incentive funds. Funding for school sites is based on school site student enrollment, the strength of the policy elements and criteria met. School site maximum funding awards range from up to $10,000 for small schools to $30,000 for larger schools.
For more information and guidelines about the TSET Healthy Incentive Grants, visit tset.ok.gov/content/healthy-schools-incentive-grants or contact Laura Matlock, program manager, at lauram@tset.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.