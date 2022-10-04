TSET launches new secondhand smoke campaigns

The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust's "Tobacco Stops With Me" program kicked off Sept. 19 with two new statewide campaigns focused on the effects of secondhand smoke on Oklahomans.
Sarah Carson, TSET public information specialist, said the campaigns are called "It's Like They're Smoking" and "Balloons" and mainly concentrate on the dangers of secondhand smoke to children and youth.
"We are focused on how when they are exposed to secondhand smoke, it is just like they themselves are smoking. In fact, being exposed to 30 minutes of secondhand smoke is like having smoked yourself," said Carson.
She said 200,000 children in Oklahoma are exposed to secondhand smoke in their homes.
Carson said she thinks it is important for the campaign to cover secondhand smoke, as it has a lot of the same effects for children as it does for adults. The campaigns are directed mainly at secondhand smoke from cigarettes, but they do touch on the implications of secondhand vaping.
While no events are scheduled for the campaigns, there is related material on TV broadcasts, websites, and social media platforms.
"We hope to create more awareness for the realities of secondhand smoke and the seriousness of the issue and to also educate Oklahomans on why comprehensive smoke-free laws throughout the state are important," said Carson.
Lora Buechele, Cherokee County program coordinator for the TSET Healthy Living Program, said she thinks secondhand smoke is still an issue in today's climate.
"Secondhand smoke is an issue because tobacco smoke is an issue," said Buechele.
She said from a local level she hopes the campaigns will cause more people to notice how smoking in public places can impact others, especially children or people with health concerns, such as asthma.
"I think that secondhand smoke is still very prevalent today. Even though we see a decline in adult smoking rates, we still have a lot of youth across the state and in Cherokee County who are exposed to secondhand smoke and it's so dangerous," said Buechele.
Charlie Gagen, American Lung Association advocacy director for Oklahoma and Texas, said secondhand smoke can be defined as the smoke that comes from burning tobacco products as well as smoke that has been exhaled.
"It is a serious health hazard. In fact, it causes more than 41,000 deaths per year in the United States," said Gagen. "Additionally, it can cause or make worse a wide range of health effects in children and adults, including lung cancer, respiratory infections, and asthma. Even a relatively brief exposure to secondhand smoke could trigger a heart attack, according to some studies."
Gagen said due to children's bodies constantly growing this causes them to be more vulnerable to health issues from secondhand smoking. For example, he said babies who are exposed to the substance are more likely to die from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, exposure to fetuses and babies can cause them to have weaker lungs, and children who are exposed are often more sick with bronchitis, pneumonia, and ear infections.
Gagen said it doesn't matter where secondhand smoke comes from, but in places such as indoor areas the smoke can linger longer.
Sonya Davidson, a preventionist with Tahlequah BEST Community Coalition, said she thinks smoking is mainly prevalent in outdoor settings due to laws against smoking inside.
"I don't think a lot of people really think about it or realize what it entails because the smoker themselves make that choice to use a nicotine product on their own, but those who are exposed to secondhand smoke from that product also suffer consequences from a decision that might not be one of their own," said Davidson.
