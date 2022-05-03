The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust is issuing a final call for vendors for the "Discover Summer" resource fair on May 7 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The goal of the resource fair is to connect families of school aged students and their children to resources available during the summer that support healthy opportunities. This may include summer camps, access to food sources, mental/behavioral health services, medical care, etc.

The deadline to sign up is Wednesday, May 4. Sign up here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd4-cVua1NEYgSBoFbziTjTk3f0dTdC9plt1ag3lr60xG6grA/viewform?usp=sf_link.

Tags

Trending Video