TSET marks World No Tobacco Day May 31

May 31 is World No Tobacco Day, and Tobacco Stops With Me, a program of the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, is encouraging Oklahomans to stand up to "big tobacco’s" decades of targeting the youth with their products.
World No Tobacco Day is also an opportunity for any smoker – including those in Cherokee County – to mark the start of a tobacco-free journey.
According to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, in Oklahoma, 9 percent of high school students are tobacco users, which is nearly twice the national average. High school students who report using e-cigarettes is at an alarming 27.8 percent in our state. Furthermore, research shows that at the current rate of tobacco use, 1,500 kids will become regular smokers each year.
“We know that nine out of 10 smokers start before age 18, and that is why tobacco companies develop products and tactics to attract children," said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “We have seen unprecedented progress in our state reducing youth tobacco use, but as the tobacco landscape evolves, more work needs to be done to protect Oklahoma’s future from the dangers of tobacco and secondhand smoke.”
Although certain advertising practices – such as the use of cartoon characters and billboards – were banned as part of the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement, tobacco companies still spend $9 billion a year to market their products, according to the Federal Trade Commission. In Oklahoma, tobacco companies spend $172 million annually to market their products. Documented as calling them “replacement smokers,” the tobacco industry needs Oklahoma kids and young adults to become hooked, offsetting "big tobacco’s" revenue losses from the Oklahomans who die every day from a tobacco-related illness or disease.
Tobacco claims 7,500 lives and costs the state $1.62 billion in health care costs annually in Oklahoma alone, Bisbee said. In addition, COVID-19 has the potential to increase those costs and causalities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists smokers among those at greater risk for severe illness. Considered to be immunocompromised because smoking weakens the lungs, smokers are encouraged to quit now more than ever, but "big tobacco’s" tactics can make quitting difficult to achieve or even attempt, especially among youth.
“Still today, 'big tobacco' finds new ways to effectively target youth,” said Christina Kirk, Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program assistant coordinator. “They use social media, product placement, candy-flavored products and more. On World No Tobacco Day, parents are encouraged to educate their children about the dangers of tobacco. Oklahoma youth are encouraged to educate their peers about the deceptive marketing practices used by the tobacco industry to target young people.”
Published research studies have found that kids are twice as sensitive to tobacco advertising as adults and are more likely to be influenced to smoke by cigarette marketing than by peer pressure. One-third of underage experimentation with smoking is attributable to tobacco company advertising.
Additional protections against youth tobacco use were made state law on May 20, when Gov. Kevin Stitt signed legislation raising Oklahoma’s tobacco purchase age from 18 to 21, effective immediately. The state law aligns Oklahoma with the federal regulation passed in December 2019.
To help reduce and prevent youth tobacco use on World No Tobacco Day, Tobacco Stops With Me and the Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program are offering the following tips for parents:
• Talk directly to children about the risks of tobacco. Parents' attitudes and feelings can greatly influence whether or not a child smokes.
• Educate children on the harmful effects of flavored tobacco products, like e-cigarettes and vapes, and emphasize that they are all still just as harmful as cigarettes or smokeless tobacco.
• If a child has friends who smoke, talk about ways to defend against peer pressure.
Parent who use tobacco should think about quitting, and call 1-800-784-8669 or visit the newly redesigned OKhelpline.com to explore the free services available through the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline.
Youth who are already using tobacco products are also able to use the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline’s services. Quit coaching is available for callers 13 years and older.
Visit StopsWithMe.com for more tools, tips and resources to protect Oklahoma’s youth from tobacco.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.