OKLAHOMA CITY – November is National Diabetes Awareness month. Shape Your Future, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, is providing Oklahomans with tools and tips to combat diabetes, a leading cause of death in the United States.
In the past 20 years, the rate of Oklahomans living with diabetes has tripled. This chronic disease affects more than 330,000 in the state every single day, and Oklahoma has the 5th highest diabetes death rate in the country.
“Making just one healthy change, like replacing sugary drinks with sugar-free options, is a great first step towards preventing diabetes, especially for kids,” said Dr. Ashley Weedn, director of the Healthy Future Clinic. “Swapping out processed foods for healthy foods, including fruits and vegetables, also goes a long way.”
Small changes like being more intentional about the food you eat is just one way to lower your risk. Being tobacco-free, getting the appropriate amount of sleep each night and increasing your daily physical activity are all effective steps to reduce the risk of diabetes in your life.
Type 2 diabetes is most commonly seen in adults and children who are inactive and overweight. This form of diabetes occurs when your body can no longer produce insulin properly to support you in the best way possible. Luckily, type 2 diabetes is preventable and manageable just by making healthy lifestyle changes. Getting active with your family each day is an important step towards living a healthier, diabetes-free lifestyle. Find tons of inspiration to help you move more – and make it fun – at ShapeYourFutureOK.com. You can also find quick and healthy meal plans, shopping lists, recipes and more free tools for better health on the website.
Shape Your Future is committed to helping Oklahomans make lifestyle changes for better health. By being aware of the causes of type 2 diabetes, you are empowered to participate in preventive activities to build a better future for yourself and your family.
