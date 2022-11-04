November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, and two local TSET programs are teaming up to give Oklahomans tools to combat and prevent diabetes.
Shape Your Future and the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline are offering resources to reduce the risk of diabetes, one of the top 10 leading causes of death in Oklahoma. Nearly a million Oklahomans have a high risk of developing diabetes, and roughly half a million have been diagnosed with diabetes.
“Small changes to your daily routine like going for a walk or eating fruits and veggies can help you achieve a healthier lifestyle,” said Lora Buechele, TSET Healthy Living Program coordinator serving Cherokee County. “Staying informed and making active choices to fight or prevent diabetes can greatly increase your overall health and happiness.”
Adults and children, who are inactive and overweight, have the greatest risk of developing type 2 diabetes. This form of diabetes occurs when somesons body can no longer produce enough insulin to properly manage blood sugar levels.
Smoking is another risk factor for type 2 diabetes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who smoke cigarettes are 30-40% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than people who don’t smoke. People with diabetes who smoke are more likely to have trouble managing their condition.
Type 2 diabetes is preventable and manageable with healthy lifestyle choices. Eating healthy foods and making time to be active can help Oklahomans live better, longer lives. Those lifestyle changes can seem intimidating, but Shape Your Future has many simple ideas for quick, fresh meals and fun ways to move more at ShapeYourFutureOK.com. Individuals can also find quick and healthy meal plans, shopping lists, recipes, and more free tools for better health on the website.
For help quitting tobacco, reach out to the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline at 1-800-QUIT NOW or 1-800-784-8669, or visit OKhelpline.com to explore the free, personalized support available to Oklahomans. For a limited time, registrants with the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline are eligible for up to eight weeks of free nicotine patches, gum, or lozenges rather than the usual two weeks of nicotine replacement therapy. The offer expires Nov. 30.
