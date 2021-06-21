TSET ready to create community action plan

A celebration for the first year of the Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program was held Monday, during which the needs and desires of Cherokee County residents were outlined.
As part of five-year grant to the Cherokee County Health Services Council for the program, the staff spent its first year gathering data and assessing community needs, which will be used to create an action plan and implement it.
The first thing the staff did was identify hot spots in the community with the greatest needs. Lora Buechele, program coordinator, said the group looked at the county’s total population, demographics, a child opportunity index, area deprivation index, life expectancy, the community’s food retail environment, and tobacco retail density.
“We wanted to make sure our program reached as many people as we could,” Buechele said. “We wanted to be really strategic about selecting the areas that we work with to spill over the work into the communities that we didn’t select. So when we chose the seven out of the nine areas to work with, we made sure any work that we did in those seven areas would also touch the other two areas.”
According to TSET research, Cherokee County had more deaths from heart disease per 100,000 people than the state, with 266.5 deaths locally and 231.4 deaths in Oklahoma. Meanwhile, the national average for heart disease deaths per 100,000 people is 161.5. The county also sees more cancer deaths per 100,000 people, has a higher obesity rate, and suffers a greater prevalence of diabetes than both the state and nation. The adult smoking rate is the only of five health indicators in which the county is better than the state average, with 18 percent to Oklahoma’s 18.9 percent.
Buechele said that data was important so the Health Living Program can understand what work needs to be done to improve the health of Cherokee Countians.
In a comprehensive community needs assessment survey, 433 participants shared their thoughts on what type of initiatives they would like to see in the county. It gave the TSET group a broader range of data and it gave locals a chance to voice their opinions, free from judgment.
In key findings from the survey in the area of tobacco use, it was discovered that the majority of participants support changing the age from 18 to 21 for tobacco products. They would like to see penalties for retailers who sell tobacco to minors and are in favor of zoning restrictions.
“There’s also a large support for restricting tobacco advertisement and sponsorships across the community, and supporting point-of-sale counter messaging, which is having information about tobacco products and tobacco cessation, so when people are buying the tobacco products, they can see the other side of that,” said Buechele.
The majority of survey participants said they would eat more fruits and vegetables if they were available and marketed well. They would prefer more access to the farmers’ market and responded that they would eat more fruits and veggies if they were offered at locally owned restaurants.
“In the area of physical activity, the majority of the participants said they would move more and be more physically active if they had sidewalks that connected to places that they like to go,” Buechele said. “A lot of the actual comments were about the unsafe environments of walking, where you couldn’t get from one place to another safely.”
The TSET Healthy Living Program conducted informant interviews so it could better understand the motivation and support of different stakeholders. Buechele said they did not want to start the program off by working on strategies local governments and organizations wouldn’t have the capacity to support.
TSET found throughout 160 interviews that people from both Tahlequah and Hulbert support wayfinding, farmers’ markets, and youth restriction to tobacco products. Because many workplaces are focused on recovering and rebuilding from the COVID-19 pandemic, wellness is not a current priority in worksites. Small retail outlets are interested in offering healthier options, but indicated it would take time to implement.
“We submitted a strategic map to be approved with strategies we’d like to select and to adopt those for our community,” Buechele said. “We will start a detailed action plan of how we’re going to implement our programming. And then we’ll implement the programming, and overall the goal is create a healthier place to live, learn, work and play.”
