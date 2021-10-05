OKLAHOMA CITY – More than one out of every four Oklahoma youth report using some form of tobacco or vape. On Oct. 4, the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust launched two new ads aimed at reducing and preventing tobacco and vape use among Oklahoma youth.
The new ads are part of the TSET Healthy Youth Initiative, a multifaceted statewide public education campaign for Oklahomans ages 13-18. The initiative also provides support to parents helping their children live tobacco free lives.
In addition to targeting educational messages directly to teens through social media, these new commercials will run on television and cable networks featuring family programs to help spark conversations between parents and teenagers about the dangers of tobacco and vape use. These discussions about the risks and consequences of tobacco and vape use could reduce the likelihood that youth will experiment with tobacco products.
Each educational message below will be aired on TV and radio for three weeks across Oklahoma starting Oct. 4.
• Behind The Haze is a campaign geared towards all teenagers who are susceptible to vaping in Oklahoma. The new commercial, “The Great Manipulator,” launched on social media on Sept. 2. “The Great Manipulator” features an animated teenager being shown how nicotine interrupts the parts of the brain that control emotions. This commercial focuses on the link between vaping and mental health concerns such as depression, stress and anxiety.
• Down and Dirty targets rural teenagers, who are at higher risk for using tobacco and vapes. The new advertisement “Dreamtaker” features a teen discussing how the cost of vaping adds up over time and steals from those who use vapes. Parents will be able to recognize the opportunity to talk about how tobacco use can rob them of experiences, like a camping adventure, or tangible things, like a boat. “Dreamtaker” radio ads will begin airing statewide Oct. 4. The messages will launch on social media Oct. 21.
The TSET Healthy Youth Initiative is part of the agency’s commitment to prioritize the health of young Oklahomans to build a brighter, healthier future for the state. The initiative launched in 2020, and after a year of the tobacco prevention campaign a recent online teen survey showed:
• Overall campaign awareness is high at 70 percent.
• The campaigns were found to be highly relevant among teen participants, 83 percent among urban teens and 75 percent among rural teens. Additionally, over half of the urban teens – 53 percent – and rural teens – 61 percent – reported liking the brands.
• Teens were most motivated by messages focused on the specific negative effects of vaping on the immune system, lungs, and brain, such as the body’s ability to fight off infections, developing chronic conditions and the effects on attention/ learning.
• Vapes continue to be the most commonly used tobacco product. Vapor use declined slightly from 23 percent in 2020 to 18 percent in 2021 among those surveyed. However, while vape use decreased, the number of teens reporting their likelihood to initiate vaping – susceptibility to vaping – increased significantly from 50 percent to 62 percent.
• The most common reason for using vapes was because of stress and anxiety.
• The majority of users – 75 percent – wanted to reduce their vape use. Sixty-nine percent stated they intended to quit completely, but only 27 percent said they intended to do so within the next month.
In addition to the new messaging, TSET has created free sources for parents, educators and health care providers, including flyers and bookmark brochures. These items, which are specifically focused on healthier eating options as well as tobacco cessation, can be ordered for no charge at TSETHealthyYouth.com/order.
