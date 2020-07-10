OKLAHOMA CITY - As Oklahomans practice social distancing to protect from the spread of COVID-19, they are in need of ways to stay healthy, active and safe this July.
Two Oklahoma organizations are partnering to encourage Oklahomans to move outdoors in honor of Parks and Recreation and Picnic Month by offering a free two-night stay at an Oklahoma State Park.
Shape Your Future, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, has joined with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department to inspire Oklahoma families to get their daily physical activity at Oklahoma State Parks.
Outdoor recreation is pivotal to cultivating a healthy lifestyle, especially for families. Kids need 60 minutes and adults need 30 minutes of physical activity each day. Oklahoma's many state parks offer an array of locations statewide to get some fun and free physical activity this summer.
"We know how critical physical activity is to the overall health of Oklahomans," said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. "This partnership with Oklahoma Tourism helps Oklahomans take advantage of the numerous opportunities to be active and explore the beautiful, tobacco-free parks all around our state."
Oklahoma Tourism promotes 32 parks across the state, offering varied activities like biking, swimming, hiking, fishing, horseback riding and more. Families can pack a healthy meal full of fruits and vegetables and water to make sure they're providing their bodies proper nutrition while exploring. Free healthy picnic and infused water recipes are available at ShapeYourFutureOK.com.
To encourage more families to give parks and picnics a try, just snap a picture or video of the family enjoying a state park and submit it at ShapeYourFutureOK.com before Aug. 1 for a chance to win a free two-night stay in a cabin at one of the following Oklahoma State Parks: Beavers Bend, Boiling Springs, Great Salt Plains, Greenleaf, Keystone, Lake Murray, Lake Wister, Lake Tenkiller, Osage Hills, Robbers Cave, and Sequoyah.
Shape Your Future and the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department support social distancing at all Oklahoma State Parks and encourage Oklahomans to do the same while enjoying the state's vast landscape.
For more information on how to stay safe, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
