Celebrate National Women’s Health Week is May 10-16. This weeklong health observance is led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office on Women’s Health.
"NWHW places an emphasis on making health a priority among women and girls, especially those with underlying health conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular and respiratory conditions. Staying active and eating healthy are two important ways for women and girls to maintain optimal health," Lora Buechele, Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Health Living Program coordinator.
Women should be active for at least 30 minutes a day in 10-minute or more increments for the greatest health benefits, Buechele said. Young girls need at least 60 minutes of physical activity daily. Mothers and their daughters can work together to get the recommended amount of daily physical activity by going on walks together, practicing sports, walking to school, riding bikes, and sharing other active routines.
"Healthy eating behaviors in combination with staying active produce greater positive health outcomes than practicing either behavior alone," said Buechele.
OWH reports that women have some unique nutritional needs, especially in different stages of life. Young girls between ages 9 and 18 need more calcium and vitamin D to build strong bones and prevent osteoporosis. A woman’s resting metabolism decreases after around age 25 requiring a lesser caloric intake. As women enter menopause, generally between age 45-55, they begin experiencing lower levels of estrogen increasing risk for chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.
Women should visit a primary care physician annually to discuss health concerns, physical activity limitations, and dietary needs, Buechele said. Young girls should also follow up with primary care professionals for annual wellness visits to ensure optimal health. Other steps to better health include managing stress, practicing good sleeping patterns, and living a tobacco-free lifestyle.
Women and girls seeking more information on healthy living can visit www.shapeyourfutureOK.com. Tobacco users can contact the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline at 1-800-QuitNow or www.okhelpline.com for cessation support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.