OKLAHOMA CITY - Youth Action for Health Leadership, a new statewide youth-led initiative, is partnering with schools and organizations to train and equip teens with leadership skills to address real health issues in their communities, like preventing tobacco and vape use, improving nutrition and increasing physical activity.
The initiative is funded by the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust.
The YAHL Partner Program is accepting applications from high schools and organizations across the state.
Partners can earn incentives for their organization while providing a unique opportunity for teens. As a YAHL partner, schools and organizations work directly with the YAHL staff to recruit and empower young leaders.
Currently, there are more than 18 partner schools and community organizations throughout Oklahoma.
Teens participating in YAHL gain life-long skills, community service hours and other incentives while working to better the health of Oklahomans. YAHL staff visit each partner school or organization to provide a hands-on interactive training for teens which equips advisors to directly lead initiatives in their communities across Oklahoma.
Teens can be involved on many levels--from leading events and collecting community surveys, to meeting with their principal, school board and other key decision makers to create and support healthier communities.
YAHL provides in-depth training to youth, ongoing support for partners and all the materials needed for activities.
Potential partners, teens and educators can learn more about YAHL and apply to become a partner at YAHLOK.org. YAHL is part of the TSET Healthy Youth Initiative.
