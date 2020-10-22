TSET's work still making strides in county

When Oklahoma voters approved the establishment of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust in 2000, they allowed a portion of the funds from the Master Settlement Agreement with "big tobacco" to be put in a constitutionally protected trust.
Currently TSET receives 75 percent of the Master Settlement Agreement payments, with the rest going to the state Legislature, 18.75 percent; and the Office of the Attorney General, 6.25 percent.
To date, the total MSA payments Oklahoma has received is $1,607,498,160. In the past 20 years, TSET received $1,088,139,669 of those funds. TSET invests $45 million in prevention and research in Oklahoma each year.
Not only does TSET aim to curb tobacco use, its programs help Oklahomans learn about ways to lead healthier lives. TSET also supports cancer research and addresses food insecurity.
Locally, TSET funds the Healthy Living Program of Cherokee County, which operates from the Cherokee County Health Services Council.
TSET Healthy Living Program grants are designed to prevent cancer and cardiovascular disease by preventing and reducing tobacco use and obesity on a local level, according to TSET Executive Director Julie Bisbee.
Grantees work with businesses, city governments, community organizations, and schools to encourage healthy eating, tobacco-free lifestyles, and physical activity.
"Through the TSET Healthy Living Program grants, organizations passed 413 tobacco-free policies and 336 wellness policies in 66 Oklahoma counties during FY2019. Those are policies that will impact the health of Oklahomans for many years to come," said Bisbee.
TSET Healthy Living Program Coordinator Lora Buechele, with the CCHSC, believes TSET is a model for the nation.
"TSET's innovative strategies to improve the health of Oklahomans is an important model for making a difference across the state. We are excited for the second five years of the Healthy Living Program, as we know we are making a difference in the lives of our community," said Buechele. "Public health is an ever-changing career field. The work we do is evidence-based and based on the demands of our community,"
Cherokee Countians have benefited from TSET grants and funding through statewide programs, such as the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline and Shape Your Future, as well as local ones like Open Streets Tahlequah and Student Wellness Actions Teams.
During the 2019-2020 school year, 10 Cherokee County school districts had Student Wellness Action Teams, which focus on physical activity, nutrition, and tobacco prevention.
According to an independent study conducted by professors and scientists from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and the University of Oklahoma, TSET's efforts have resulted in smoking rates dropping 10 times faster in Oklahoma than in similar states. Approximately $1.24 billion has been saved in direct medical costs.
Voters will again determine the future of TSET, as the Legislature has put State Question 814 on the ballot.
If approved, the amount of money directed to TSET would drop from 75 percent to 25 percent. According to the ballot wording, the funds would "be appropriated and expended to draw down federal matching funds for the Medicaid program."
Medicaid expansion is projected to cost the state between $123 and $164 million annually. The Legislature is constitutionally mandated to find a way to fund the approved Medicaid expansion. The shift of TSET monies could generate almost $50 million annually.
Some health groups, such as the American Cancer Society's Cancer Action Network, oppose SQ 814 because it would divert funding from programs that improve the health of all Oklahomans. Others say it will switch the state to being proactive about health to just treating unhealthy citizens.
Oklahoma is 46th in overall health, with higher rates of obesity and tobacco use than a majority of the country, according to America's Health Rankings.
