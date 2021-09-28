TSL seeking sponsors for Snowflake ice rink

Plans for a much-loved winter attraction are underway with a few uncertainties still lingering.
Ward 4 Tahlequah City Councilor Trae Ratliff, who is also the Tahlequah Sports League president, announced the possible return of the Snowflake ice rink during a July 16 special meeting.
TSL received the $15,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation and the plan has been to use the funds to bring back Tahlequah's Snowflake ice skating rink.
The ice rink was never budgeted for 2019, and was shelved by the administration.
Ratliff has updated city officials and the community month-by-month with progression of the attraction. On Sept. 3, Ratliff expressed a concern with what COVID numbers would look like by the time setup for the ice rink is underway.
The second concern would be the condition of the coils, since those have been under the ice surface for seven years. Ratliff said the challenge was not knowing if there was any wear and tear with the coils until it is time start setting up everything.
“Setup for the ice rink is scheduled to begin mid-October,” said Ratliff. “That will allow us a few weeks to make sure there are no major problems with the coils before we spend our grant and advertising funds on the chiller.”
The cost of the chiller for 60 days will run around $30,000. Ratliff said if revenue from sponsorships can come in, then they can move forward with the process.
“I’m still working on selling sponsorships. So far we have verbal commitments from Bank of Cherokee County, McDonald’s, United Keetowah Band, and Tour Tahlequah,” said Ratliff.
Ratliff is expecting to hear back from at least three more potential sponsors this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.