TSL signups continue through end of month

Officials for the Tahlequah Sports League are taking names for the spring season, and so far, despite the pandemic, the response looks good.
Ward 4 Tahlequah City Councilor Trae Ratliff, who is also TSL president, said signups are open through the end of February.
The timeline for the spring season states practice sessions and uniform orders will be in March, and games will begin in April and last through May.
"Doubleheaders will be played on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. There's only one game nightly for T-ballers, which will be played on Mondays, with eight weeks of play," said Ratliff.
Coaches and players are responsible for their own jerseys and team names.
"If you are unable to get your kid on one of their friends' teams, we will place them. Coaches, please sign up, too. Hit the volunteer link, and once registered, we will email you a link for your background check," said Ratliff.
Ratliff is anticipating the citywide mask mandate will still be in effect by the time the first pitch is thrown.
"I would imagine it's going to get passed again, so there'll be masks, and I think we'll probably try to figure out a way to include temperature checks. [It may be] at the entry gate, or at least the coaches and umpires will do temperature checks on all of the players," said Ratliff.
The Snack Monkey, an app designed to place concession orders from cell phones, will be up and running.
"Of course, we've got the Snack Monkey that we use for our concession, where folks don't have to stand in line and can order their concessions from their phone," said Ratliff.
Another precaution Ratliff plans to use is the hypochlorous acid. He said it's too early to tell exactly what, when, and how more precautions for TSL will be lined out.
TSL is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization that supports and promotes sports and other recreational activities in the county. Kids ages 4-14 who are interested in baseball, softball, and T-ball are encouraged to seize the opportunity.
Get involved
For more information, call TSL at 918-822-1098 or visit the TSL Facebook page.
