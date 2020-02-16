TTCU Federal Credit Union is supporting JDRF, a nonprofit organization that funds research for Type 1 diabetes.
Each year, 40,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. In 2017, 1.25 million was recorded in total and an estimated 5 million by 2050. It is JDRF's goal to accelerate breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat this condition.
Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease where the immune system attacks and destroys the insulin-producing cells of the pancreas. Since insulin allows sugar to enter cells and produce energy that make up muscle and other tissues, people with Type 1 diabetes experience complications that affect major organs like the heart, blood vessels, nerves, eyes and kidneys.
Currently, there is no cure and no way to prevent Type 1 diabetes. JDRF works every day to find both.
Donations will be accepted at the TTCU branch at 778 E. Fourth St. in Tahlequah, or they can be made online at jdrf.org.
