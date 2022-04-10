TTCU will hold the "Save small, dream big!" contest to make saving money fun for kids at the Tahlequah branch in April.
One in two kids in the U.S. has a savings account, according to a recent study by Statistica. TTCU wants to encourage children to start saving early, especially as research also shows that kids who have money in savings for college are three times more likely to attend as children who do not. In honor of National Credit Union Youth Savings Month, TTCU plans to give $100 to a randomly selected child under age 18 who has made two deposits totaling $25 or more in April at the Tahlequah branch. The winner will be notified by May 31 and will receive a $100 deposit into their savings account.
"For the more than 70% of parents who already regularly talk about money with their kids, Youth Savings Month is the perfect opportunity to make savings fun," TTCU President and CEO Tim Lyons said. "For those who don't, it provides an easy way to start those conversations and set your child up for future success."
How to save money is the financial topic kids most wanted to learn about, according to the T. Row Price 2021 Parents, Kids and Money Survey. Children as young as 3-5 years old can learn delayed gratification from saving up for a larger item.
"For younger kids, I recommend an old-fashioned piggy bank," said TTCU Senior Vice President and Chief Branching Officer Liz Stidham. "They can watch the bank get full. Then, when it fills up, the parent can set a reward where they open an account at the credit union and get ice cream. If the parent calls us ahead of time, we can make a big deal about it for the kid."
For teenagers, it is the perfect time to work on long-term goals and seeing the dividends that the savings account pays.
"Set a goal like a bike, car or school and set the amount needed to achieve that goal," Stidham said. "Then they can figure out approximately how long it will take them to reach their financial goal. After all, it's all about dreaming big!"
TTCU is the second-largest credit union in Oklahoma with nineteen branches; six in Tulsa, two in Broken Arrow and Oklahoma City, one in Bixby, Claremore, Jenks, Miami, Muskogee, Owasso, Sapulpa, Sand Springs and Tahlequah. Established in 1934, TTCU Federal Credit Union is a $2.5 billion credit union serving more than 145,000 members who are educationally affiliated, including students and their families as well as hundreds of Select Employee Groups in NE Oklahoma with a full complement of depository, lending and financial advisory services. TTCU is federally insured by the NCUA.
