TTCU announces donations to Tahlequah area schools

Over the past 13 years, TTCU's School Pride program has distributed over $1 million to Oklahoma schools, and over $46,000 has been donated to Tahlequah Public Schools thus far.
TTCU donated $3,000 to Tahlequah Public Schools this August through the School Pride program. Other Tahlequah-area schools benefited as well. Sequoyah Schools received $1,500; Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College received $1,000; and Fort Gibson received $750.
"At a time when Oklahoma schools and teachers are facing unprecedented challenges, we want to reaffirm our support," said President and CEO Tim Lyons. "We're in awe of the way teachers and school districts have stepped up to educate our children. TTCU has been here for teachers since the Great Depression, and it's an honor to continue that tradition."
The School Pride program began in 2007 as a way for TTCU to give back to area schools. TTCU members select from among over 60 School Pride designs honoring area schools, and every time they use their debit card, TTCU makes a financial donation to the school.
A TTCU checking account with a School Pride Visa debit card can be opened online or at any branch. Visit ttcu.com for more information.
