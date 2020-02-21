TTCU Federal Credit Union has announced it paid out over $3.2 million in member rewards dividends in 2019, an 8 percent increase over 2018 payouts after an especially strong year for the credit union.
TTCU hit a big milestone in 2019, reaching $2 billion in total assets, thanks in part to an 8 percent growth in deposits. The percentage of members who have a TTCU checking account also rose to 53 percent.
Since TTCU’s member rewards payments are based on active checking accounts, loan balances and deposit balances, the increases in 2019 accounts led to the increase in the dividend payout. The dividend is paid quarterly to qualifying TTCU members.
“TTCU’s member rewards program is unique in that we pay members for both deposit and loan balances,” said Chief Financial and Technology Officer Shelby Beil.
TTCU is the second-largest credit union in Oklahoma with 17 branches; six in Tulsa, two in Broken Arrow, one in Oklahoma City, Bixby, Jenks, Claremore, Miami, Muskogee, Owasso, Sapulpa and Tahlequah. Established in 1934, TTCU Federal Credit Union is a $2 billion credit union serving more than 135,000 members who are educationally affiliated, including students and their families, as well as hundreds of Select Employee Groups in NE Oklahoma with a full complement of depository, lending and financial advisory services. TTCU is federally insured by the NCUA.
