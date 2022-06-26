TTCU Best-in-State Credit Union, according to list

Forbes announced this week that TTCU Federal Credit Union, with a branch in Tahlequah, was named as a Best-in-State Credit Union. Only three Oklahoma credit unions achieved the designation.
"This ranking is a testament to the service we provide to our members every day," said TTCU President and CEO Tim Lyons. "Thanks to our great rates and overall high financial performance we're able to help our members achieve their financial goals."
Forbes identified its Best-In-State Credit Unions based on an independent survey of approximately 26,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate credit unions at which they currently have, or previously had, checking accounts.
Of the more than 5,000 credit unions nationwide just 171 credit unions made the Forbes' list methodology. The complete list of America's Best-In-State Credit Unions is now available online.
