TTCU donating $143,000 to Oklahoma schools

TTCU Federal Credit Union donated $143,000 to Oklahoma schools this August through their School Pride program with $7,000 going to Northeastern State University.
Other area schools received donations as well, with $4,000 going to Tahlequah Public Schools, Sequoyah-Tahlequah receiving $2,000, and Fort Gibson schools receiving $1,000.
“It’s a privilege to support local schools. Although our members now come from all walks of life, we remember that we were founded by teachers. It’s an honor to give back,” said TTCU President and CEO Tim Lyons.
The School Pride program began in 2007 as a way for TTCU to give back to area schools. TTCU members select from among over 60 School Pride designs honoring area school, and every time they use their debit card TTCU makes a financial donation to the school.
A TTCU checking account with a School Pride Visa debit card can be opened online or at any branch. Individuals can visit ttcu.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.