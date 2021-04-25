TTCU is holding a contest to make saving money fun for kids at the Tahlequah branch through April 30.
Children’s money habits are often set by age five, according to University of Michigan researchers, so TTCU wants to encourage children to start saving early. In honor of kid’s savings month, TTCU plans to give $100 to a randomly selected child under age 18 who has made two deposits totaling $25 or more in April at the Tahlequah branch.
The winner will be notified by May 30, and will receive a $100 deposit into their savings account.
“A national survey showed that 53 percent of kids wished their parents talked to them more about money,” said TTCU Federal Credit Union CEO and President Tim Lyons. “At TTCU, we want to start a dialogue about savings with our members and their children.”
A savings account can be used to teach different lessons at each age. Psychologists say that kids between ages 3-5 can learn delayed gratification by saving for a larger toy instead of impulse purchases, while elementary and middle school children can learn about interest and long-term savings. At age 14, children can start saving for large future purchases, such as a car or college.
“It’s the perfect place for a child to deposit birthday money or their allowance,” said Senior Vice President of Branch Operations Liz Stidham. “I encourage members to sign their kids up by age 10 at the latest.”
TTCU is the second-largest credit union in Oklahoma with eighteen branches: six in Tulsa, two in Broken Arrow, one in Oklahoma City, Bixby, Claremore, Jenks, Miami, Muskogee, Owasso, Sapulpa, Sand Springs and Tahlequah. Established in 1934, TTCU Federal Credit Union is a $2.3 billion credit union serving more than 140,000 members who are educationally affiliated, including students and their families, as well as hundreds of select employee groups in Northeast Oklahoma with a full complement of depository, lending and financial advisory services. TTCU is federally insured by the NCUA.
