TTCU, which has a branch in Tahlequah, has surpassed the $2 million mark in total School Pride donations.
This August, TTCU donated $160,250 to Oklahoma schools through the program, with $4,000 going to Tahlequah Public Schools.
“TTCU was founded on a need to serve Oklahoma teachers,” said TTCU President and CEO Tim Lyons. “We are always pursuing ways to honor the principle that this financial institution was built upon.”
Tahlequah Public Schools isn’t the only one benefiting from School Pride donations. Fort Gibson Public Schools received $1,000, NEO A&M received $1,750 and Sequoyah-Tahlequah received $2,000.
In 2007, TTCU created the School Pride Program to give back to local schools. TTCU members select from among over 60 designs honoring area schools, and every time they use their debit card, TTCU makes a financial donation to the school.
A TTCU checking account with a School Pride debit card can be opened online or at any branch. Visit ttcu.com for more information.
