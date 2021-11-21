TTCU Federal Credit Union members can drop by the Tahlequah branch between now and Dec. 15 for a chance to win a $100 grocery gift card. TTCU will also give a matching $100 donation to the Tahlequah Public Schools abackpack program.
"This is TTCU's second year to give away grocery gift cards and donate to local food banks," said TTCU Federal Credit Union CEO and President Tim Lyons. "We wanted to do something to bless both our members and the community during the Christmas season."
Each of TTCU's 19 branches will select one winner in a random drawing, and each has designated a food pantry to receive their matching donation.
Donations will be made to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Bixby Outreach Center, Broken Arrow Neighbors, Jenks Food Pantry, Owasso Community Resources, Sand Springs Community Resources, Caring Community Friends in Sapulpa, Rogers County Salvation Army, Tahlequah Public Schools, Catholic Charities Muskogee, and the Salvation Army in Miami.
See official rules at http://bit.ly/ttcu_grocery2021.
