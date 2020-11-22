TTCU hosting '$100 for you, $100 for someone in need' holiday giveaway

TTCU Federal Credit Union members can drop by the Tahlequah branch between now and Dec. 15 for a chance to win a $100 grocery gift card. TTCU will also give a matching $100 donation to the Tahlequah Public Schools Backpack program.
"We gave away grocery gift cards back in April to help members facing hard times during the pandemic," TTCU Federal Credit Union CEO and President Tim Lyons said. "We're excited to bless some of our members again around the holidays."
TTCU's 18 branches, including Tahlequah's, will each select one winner in a random drawing, and each has designated a food pantry to receive their matching donation.
Donations will be made to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Bixby Outreach Center, Broken Arrow Neighbors, Jenks Food Pantry, Owasso Community Resources, Sand Springs Community Resources, Caring Community Friends in Sapulpa, Rogers County Salvation Army, Tahlequah Public Schools, Catholic Charities Muskogee and the Salvation Army in Miami, Oklahoma.
"We're excited to support our local food pantries during the holidays, since that's the time of year when they see the most need," Lyons said.
Rules are at http://bit.ly/ttcu_groceries.
