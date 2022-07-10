TTCU kicks off Project School Supplies at local level

TTCU Federal Credit Union's Project School Supplies helps local students start the school year off on the right foot.
From July 11-Aug. 31, school supplies and cash donations can be dropped off at TTCU's Tahlequah branch at 778 E. 4 St. and will be given to Tahlequah Public Schools.
"I want to thank our members and employees who have supported the local communities with their time and efforts," said President and CEO Tim Lyons. "The credit union was founded by dedicated teachers and Project School Supplies is just one part of TTCU's commitment to bettering local education."
Project School Supplies gives TTCU members, employees, and the community the chance to provide help through conveniently located branches throughout northeastern and central Oklahoma. From July 11-Aug. 31, all TTCU branches will be collecting school supplies and cash donations in partnership with KTUL-Channel 8 in Tulsa.
Thousands of items are collected each year and distributed to ten community partners. Donations made at the Tulsa-area branches will go to Restore Hope Ministries. Other community partners include Bixby Outreach Center, The Urban Mission in Edmond, Teacher's Toolbox in Miami, the Muskogee Public School District, Owasso Community Resources, Charles Page Family Village in Sand Springs, Caring Community Friends in Sapulpa, and Tahlequah Public Schools.
For info, go to ttcu.com.
