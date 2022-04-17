TTCU Federal Credit Union announced the launch of the TTCU Cares Foundation, which will fund projects in the areas of education, community betterment and human services.
"Giving back to the community is a commitment that TTCU Federal Credit Union made over 85 years ago," said Tim Lyons,TTCU president and CEO. "It is part of the credit union philosophy of people helping people. This foundation will give us an opportunity to increase our impact in the communities in which our credit union members live."
The TTCU Cares Foundation will support programs that improve the quality of lives in different communities and organizations that help people increase their personal stability, contributing to the overall health and long-term viability of their communities.
The TTCU Cares Foundation's first round of donations included City Year Tulsa, Reading Partners, Street School, Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma and the Mental Health Association.
The credit union also plans to award grants to help educators.
"As a credit union founded by teachers, education is always going to be a large part of how we give back," said Steffanie Bonner, TTCU Cares Foundation director. "We are currently working on developing grants for teachers. More information about those opportunities will be coming soon."
The TTCU Cares Foundation was established by the TTCU Board of Directors but will be run as a separate, tax-deductible nonprofit with its own independent board. It will be funded by donations from employees, TTCU members and community members.
Organizations that fit TTCU Cares funding priorities can apply for event sponsorships or grants. Applications are reviewed quarterly and all funding decisions are made by the TTCU Cares Foundation Board of Directors. Visit ttcucares.org for more information.
