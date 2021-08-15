TTCU makes donations to Tahlequah area schools

TTCU Federal Credit Union donated $4,000 to Tahlequah Public School District this August through the School Pride program.
Other Tahlequah area schools benefited as well. Sequoyah-Tahlequah received $2,000, and Fort Gibson received $1,000.
"I'm pleased to announce that our August School Pride donations were nearly a 20 percent increase over last year," said TTCU President and CEO Tim Lyons said. "TTCU was founded by teachers, but now we accept members from all walks of life. However, our passion for supporting local schools remains the same."
The School Pride program began in 2007 as a way for TTCU to give back to area schools. TTCU members select from among over 60 School Pride designs honoring area schools, and every time they use their debit card, TTCU makes a financial donation to the school. Over the past fourteen years, TTCU's School Pride program has distributed over $1 million to area schools.
A TTCU checking account with a School Pride Visa debit card can be opened online or at any branch. Visit ttcu.com for more information.
