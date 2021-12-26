TTCU names project winner

TTCU Federal Credit Union in Tahlequah has announced the winner of the "$100 for you, $100 for someone in need" drawing.
Local resident Jess Hutchins won the random drawing for the gift card. TTCU also gave a matching donation of $100 to the Tahlequah Public Schools backpack program.
Each of TTCU's 19 branches designated a food pantry to receive their matching donation. Donations were made to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Bixby Outreach Center, Broken Arrow Neighbors, Jenks Food Pantry, Owasso Community Resources, Sand Springs Community Resources, Caring Community Friends in Sapulpa, Rogers County Salvation Army, Tahlequah Public Schools, Catholic Charities Muskogee and the Salvation Army in Miami, Oklahoma.
