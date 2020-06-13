In preparation for the June 30 election, TTCU Federal Credit Union will offer free notary services and free ID copying to assist those participating in absentee voting. Both services are available at the Tahlequah branch, 778 E. Fourth St.
"We want to make absentee voting accessible to anyone who needs it - whether they are a member or not," said Senior Vice President of Branch Operations Liz Stidham. "This is one of the many ways TTCU supports our community."
TTCU joins a large group of Oklahoma banks and credit unions offering these services through a partnership between the Oklahoma Election Board, Oklahoma Credit Union Association, Oklahoma Bankers Association, and Community Bankers Association of Oklahoma.
Find a complete list of TTCU locations at ttcu.com.
