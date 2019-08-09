As part of its School Pride program, TTCU Federal Credit Union presented a $3,000 donation to Tahlequah Public School District, and a $1,500 donation to Sequoyah Schools in Tahlequah.
Over the past 12 years, the School Pride program has distributed over $1 million to area schools.
The program began in 2007 as a way for TTCU to give back to area schools. TTCU members select from among over 60 School Pride designs honoring area schools, and every time they use their debit card, TTCU makes a financial donation to the school. So far, over $20,000 has been donated to Sequoyah Schools, and over $43,000 has been donated to Tahlequah Public Schools.
“We know how hard educators work each and every day to make sure that the students under their care receive an excellent education,” CEO and President Tim Lyons said. “TTCU is proud to support those efforts. Our contribution is our way of honoring our roots as a credit union founded by educators.”
A TTCU checking account with a School Pride Visa debit card can be opened online or at any branch. Visit ttcu.com for more information.
