TTCU receives Juntos Avanzamos designation

TTCU has been recognized for its outreach to the Hispanic community with the national Juntos Avanzamos (Together We Advance) designation by Inclusiv.
Representatives from the Hispanic community and TTCU gathered to raise a flag on Oct. 21.
"TTCU has made an intentional effort to reach out to the Hispanic community in Oklahoma," said President and CEO Tim Lyons. "Fully 10 percent of our staff members are bilingual, and this designation today is another important milestone in our outreach effort."
The Juntos Avanzamos designation is awarded to credit unions committed to serving Hispanic and immigrant communities by providing education and services that improve financial well-being. Currently, 14 percent of Hispanic households in the U.S. are unbanked and an additional 29 percent are underbanked, which can leave those families vulnerable to predatory financial institutions.
A Pew Study from 2012 found that many payday lenders specifically target immigrant communities.
TTCU's Hispanic Initiative launched four years ago to help meet the need for trustworthy financial services and education.
Currently, the Tahlequah, Eastland, Midtown, Southeast, and North Pointe branches have bilingual staff, and TTCU is actively recruiting additional bilingual employees.
"On behalf of the growing Inclusiv/Juntos Avanzamos network, we congratulate TTCU, a member of the Cornerstone Credit Union League, the program's founder, for making this public commitment to empowering the Hispanic community," said Pablo deFilippi, senior vice president of membership and network engagement at Inclusiv. "This designation will open the doors of opportunity and financial security for Latinos."
TTCU is the second-largest credit union in Oklahoma with 16 branches: six in Tulsa, two in Broken Arrow, one each in Bixby, Jenks, Claremore, Miami, Muskogee, Owasso, Sapulpa and Tahlequah.
Established in 1934, TTCU Federal Credit Union is a $1.9 billion credit union serving more than 135,000 members, as well as hundreds of Select Employee Groups in northeastern Oklahoma with a full complement of depository, lending and financial advisory services.
TTCU is federally insured by the NCUA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.