For 23 years, TTCU Federal Credit Union’s Project School Supplies has supported the success of students, by providing essential tools needed to excel in the classroom.
School supply donations can be dropped off July 10-Aug. 31 at TTCU’s Tahlequah branch at 778 E. Fourth St. and will be given to Tahlequah Public Schools.
“At TTCU it’s important that we foster a family environment and look out for one another,” said President and CEO Tim Lyons. “This program is an excellent example of how we implement these values into our community-building efforts.”
According to The National Retail Federation, families with children in grades K-12 plan to spend an average of $864 on school supplies. TTCU, in partnership with Restore Hope Ministries and KTUL News Channel 8, offers the community an opportunity to assist families with these expenses. If a person is unable to visit a branch location, an Amazon wish list is available.
With 11 community partners, thousands of items will be collected and distributed back to families in need. Other partners include Bixby Outreach Center, DHS in Claremore, Teacher’s Toolbox in Miami, Muskogee Public Schools, Owasso Community Resources, Fostering Mayes County in Pryor, Charles Page Family Village in Sand Springs, Caring Community Friends in Sapulpa, and Tahlequah Public Schools. For a list of TTCU locations, go to ttcu.com. For the Project School Supplies wish list, go to Amazon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.