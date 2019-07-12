TTCU Federal Credit Union is kicking off its annual school supply drive on Monday, July 15.
“At TTCU Federal Credit Union, we believe every child deserves to start the school year with the tools they need to succeed,” said CEO and President Tim Lyons. “Our school supplies drive is a joint effort by our employees and members to help those in need in our communities. As a credit union started by teachers, supporting education is an important part of the TTCU way of life.”
In its 18th year, Project School Supplies gives TTCU members, employees and the general community the chance to provide help through conveniently located branches throughout northeastern and central Oklahoma. From July 15-Aug. 31, all TTCU branches will be collecting school supplies and monetary donations. Thousands of items are collected each year and distributed to 11 community partners.
Supplies and donations collected at the TTCU Tahlequah branch at 778 E. Fourth St. will go to Tahlequah Public Schools District for distribution to those in need.
