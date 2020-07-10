TTCU Federal Credit Union has announced that it will once again collect school supplies for children in need.
TTCU has a branch in Tahlequah on Fourth Street, just off the Bertha Parker Bypass.
"Many people have faced hardships or loss of income during these uncertain economic times," said President and CEO Tim Lyons. "That will make it harder than ever for some families to afford school supplies. No matter what school looks like in the fall, we want Oklahoma children to have the tools they need to succeed."
In its 19th year, Project School Supplies gives TTCU members, employees and the general community the chance to provide help through branches throughout northeastern and central Oklahoma. From July 13-Aug. 31, all TTCU branches will be collecting school supplies and monetary donations in partnership with KTUL-Channel 8. Thousands of items are collected each year and distributed to eleven community partners.
Supplies and donations collected at the TTCU Tahlequah branch, 778 E. Fourth St., will go to Tahlequah Public School District for distribution to those in need.
TTCU is the second-largest credit union in Oklahoma with 18 branches. Find more information at ttcu.com.
