Tubing, water skiing a thrill ride

An adrenaline-inducing thrill ride that can be performed on the lake is the activity of water skiing and tubing. Similar to a roller coaster, one simply trails behind a speeding boat on either water skis, a tube, or a similar object of the rider's choice. Both activities are relatively similar and require very similar setups.
People should also practice the same safety measures while participating in them. For both activities, it is of the utmost importance to wear a life jacket. Lake water is often murky and deeper than expected, and seeing beneath the surface is difficult. Wearing a life jacket prevents drowning if an accident were to occur.
When beginning the water activities, it is important to get started pretty quickly, especially with water skiing. When starting quickly, it allows for the speed the participant is going to need to carry them across the water. If starting slowly, the participant will likely just sink if on skis. Tubes are more forgiving, as they are inflatable, but the quicker it gets started, the quicker the fun will begin.
While skiing and tubing, make sure that the boat and the participant are at a safe distance from shore, docks or other boaters. A crash into an object can be deadly at great speeds.
When skiing, the proper way to begin is in the water with the knees to the chest. The skis should be halfway out of the water facing up, and with the boat pulling the participant, they will straighten out and be gliding on the water. Make sure the skiing rope is taut before beginning or the slack could injure the participant. Once up, always keep the knees bent and arms straight. Keep legs even so the skis do not split underneath.
Zach Butterfield, an experienced water skier, says that first-time skiers should just do it.
"Go for it," said Butterfield. "A lot of people I've taught are pretty apprehensive about trying it, but when we get them up on a pair of combos they love it. Just give it a shot and I can almost guarantee you'll like it. Go out and enjoy yourself."
Tubing, on the other hand, is a little more simple. The participant will start out in the water on their tube, either holding the rope or with the rope attached to their tube. The tube will do most of the work, but it is important to keep the balance on the tube centered throughout the ride.
Taylor Sanchez tubes with her family all the time. She said that knowing when to lean is vital for staying on the tube.
"Well, obviously, you don't want to fall off. In order to stay in the tube and not get thrown off you have to learn how to lean," said Sanchez. "If the boat is going right, you're going to want to lean left, and if the boat is going left, you're going to want to lean right. It may take a couple tries, but it came pretty quickly to me, at least."
