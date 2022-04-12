TULSA – The Tulsa Air and Space Museum welcomed a new member of the Mars themed exhibition on Thursday, April 7.
The full-scale model will become part of the Mars exhibition and will join a variety of Mars related mock-up spacecraft and robots, including a Mars Global Surveyor Satellite, and other Mars exploration tools. The objects, many of which come directly from NASA, will become permanent residents at the museum for the public to learn more about human exploration of our solar system, and beyond.
“As part of our growing Mars collection, we are honored to fulfill our promise to donors and bring our Mars exhibition to life,” said Tonya Blansett, executive director of The Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium. “The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge to exhibition development, yet we are excited to open the new Mars experience to our visitors very soon.”
The Mars exhibition is expected to launch in fall 2022.
Blansett said the new Mars replica rover is a one-of-a-kind piece that will allow visitors to witness the true scale of the robotic explorer. The exhibition has been designed in conjunction with museum curator, Alex London.
“This Mars exhibition will tell the story of humanities recent endeavors into the Red planet and the new-wave of exploration technology that challenged what was truly possible for mankind," said London.
According to London, the Rover being delivered from Jet Propulsion Laboratory is a recreation of the Curiosity rover. Curiosity set out to answer the question: "Did Mars ever have the right environmental conditions to support small life forms called microbes?"
Early in its mission, Curiosity's scientific tools found chemical and mineral evidence of past habitable environments on Mars. It continues to explore the rock record from a time when Mars could have been home to microbial life.
“Many of our visitors want to know when they can go to Mars and what’s next for space travel,” said London. “This exhibition will show what space exploration is currently capable of and what we can look forward to many years from now.”
The new Mars rover will be on display the next day for visitors to view. United Rentals is partnering with the museum by providing heavy lifting equipment in preparation for arrival. Mike Cook, United Rentals branch manager of the Tulsa location, will support the arrival event when the rover arrives by semi- truck.
Visitors are encouraged to view the new objects, along with some of the museums other exciting attractions, including a flight lab equipped with state-of-the-art simulators and the planetarium, where shows run on the hour. Go to https://www.syracuse.edu/stories/miguel-san-martin-mars-landing/ https://mars.nasa.gov/msl/home/
Museum and Planetarium admission is $15 for adults, and $10 for children. The museum is open to the public Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.