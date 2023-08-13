TULSA – Tulsa-based Direct 2 Completion, a leading construction program management and owner’s representative firm, has announced a partnership with the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma that will transform tribal health care and child development.
The project involves the development of the Perkins Family Clinic and ITO Childcare After-School Program. Both projects are near Perkins about 15 miles south of Stillwater. These two projects are being built under the guidance and supervision of D2C to revolutionize health care and childcare services in the region.
The Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma said it chose to use an owner’s representative for construction of the tribe’s new clinic to supply the required technical expertise in construction project management. D2C, in coordination with the tribe, will develop project objectives, priorities, and controls to improve project delivery time and control costs of the new clinic.
The 10-acre site will consist of two newly constructed standalone facilities with a shared common space, parking, and site utilities. The Perkins Family Clinic plans call for a state-of-the-art medical building offering a wide range of primary and preventative health services, all rooted in Native values.
The facility will feature outpatient medical suites, dental services, pharmacy, radiology, laboratory, behavioral health services, public health nursing services, pediatrics, and more. Many of these services are new to the Perkins Family Clinic, which provides comprehensive health care to Native American families and non-Natives in the area.
The ITO Childcare After-School Program complements the health center and will provide much-needed resources for early childhood education and after-school care for working families. The program will feature thoughtfully designed classrooms, fully equipped kitchen, playground, indoor recreation area, outdoor learning lab, and a safe room.
Construction is in the program management phase and is projected to be complete by spring 2025.
