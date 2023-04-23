TULSA – Direct 2 Completion LLC, a Tulsa-based construction consulting firm, has been selected by Cherokee Nation Businesses as the program manager and owner’s representative for the Cherokee Nation’s $400 million replacement hospital on the W.W. Hastings campus in Tahlequah.
A groundbreaking for the new facility was held earlier this month.
As the program manager and owner’s representative, D2C assists Cherokee Nation Businesses and the Cherokee Nation in oversight of different aspects of the design and construction processes of the new hospital.
That includes planning, budget, and schedule reviews, commissioning, third-party consultant management, and coordinating and communication between architects, engineers, consultants, construction managers, subcontractors, the client, and all relevant stakeholders.
“With over 33 years of experience as a subcontractor, I have witnessed the growing complexity of our industry,” said D2C Managing Partner Anthony Reiss. “Our skilled and talented team helps owners manage multifaceted projects and hold the entire construction process accountable.”
D2C is a Native-owned company founded in 2021 and is a certified Native-owned business with multiple tribal governments. D2C employs citizens from several tribal nations, and the highly skilled staff holds numerous industry certifications. The company’s industry-leading general contractors, construction managers, subcontractors, administrators, and engineers collectively possess more than 10 decades of experience and expertise.
D2C President W.C. Gernandt is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation who grew up in Muldrow. He has worked on construction projects in Indian Country for nearly 20 years.
“My experience before co-founding D2C was overseeing tribal projects from the concept phase through construction and project closeout,” said Gernandt.
D2C has projects underway with multiple tribal nations as well as non-tribal entities. The Cherokee Nation’s W.W. Hastings Hospital replacement is the largest and most complex project to date. The new approximately 400,000-square-foot hospital will replace the aging hospital built in 1984. The new hospital will add beds for critical care patients and accommodate the ever-increasing number of births in the labor and delivery department.
“Growing up in the Cherokee Nation Reservation coupled with my experience working in Indian Country has taught me that for tribal nations to thrive economically, its people need to thrive physically, emotionally, and mentally. I’m proud we can play a small part in supporting the Cherokee Nation’s vision and mission to improve the health and lives of Cherokee families and citizens of other tribal nations,” said Gernandt.
