A former Tulsa area construction owner pleaded not guilty during his initial appearance in Cherokee County District Court after being accused of misappropriating nearly $14,000 from an insurance company.
One felony count of embezzlement was filed on March 14, 2023, against Jordan Edward Desbien, 32, Broken Arrow, former owner of Nobull Roofing Co.
According to court documents, Desbien committed the crime of embezzlement on July 28, 2022, “by fraudulently appropriating an insurance check for purposes not authorized or intended by the owner, when it had been given to the defendant to use for specific purposes.” The amount was less than $15,000 but more than $2,500.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a police report was filed by homeowners in reference to an insurance fraud complaint regarding a contract roofing job that was signed on June 23, 2022. The homeowners told police that after filing a claim for a damaged roof with their insurance company, they hired Nobull Roofing Co. to make the repairs. They provided the project manager with a check issued by their insurance company, who then gave the check to the company owner, Desbien, to pay for the outstanding balance to the supply company.
That company, Gulf Eagle Supply, reported they never received the payment from the construction company. Gulf Eagle Supply then sent a letter to the homeowners, informing them a lien would be filed against their home if the amount was not paid in full within 10 days.
According to the affidavit, during the investigation, authorities attempted to make contact with Desbien several times, but he never returned their phone calls.
Authorities also spoke with the operation manager with Southern Shingles who was the supplier for Nobull Roofing Co., and he informed authorities there is an outstanding balance of $27,600 that Nobull Roofing Co. had not paid from other projects for other customers.
According to court documents, the total amount the defendant is accused of embezzling is $13,944.76. Online reports indicate Nobull Roofing Co. is no longer in business.
During his initial appearance on May 16, Desbien received a $5,000 bond. The defendant is scheduled to appear again in court at 10 a.m. on June 21, 2023, with Judge Gary Huggins presiding. Assistant District Attorney Haley Robinson is representing the state.
